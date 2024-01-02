Winning lottery ticket worth $34M bought at H-E-B in Austin

A jackpot-winning ticket worth about $34 million was bought at an H-E-B in North Austin on Dec. 30.

The ticket was bought at the H-E-B at 7025 Village Center Drive.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn: 6-7-23-34-37-50. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the winner would receive $20,205,534.60 before taxes.

The prize has not been claimed yet. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

"We look forward to meeting and congratulating the winner of the latest Lotto Texas jackpot prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."