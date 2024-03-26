Georgetown firefighters respond to structure fires on consecutive nights

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Georgetown Fire Department)

Georgetown firefighters had a busy time over the last two nights.

Crews were sent to a home in the 200 block of Las Colinas just after midnight on Monday, March 25.

Just over a day later, they responded to a second house fire in the 4100 block of Granada at 2:40 a.m. on March 26.

The Georgetown Fire Department says both fires are still under investigation and resulted in significant property damage.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is providing assistance to the families impacted by the fires.