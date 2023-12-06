$12M Georgia home on Zillow: Estate of Iconic Lynyrd Skynrd guitarist Gary Rossington sells home

article

Want to live in the Georgia home of the Lynyrd Skynyrd guitar legend Gary Rossington? It can be yours if you happen to have $12 million sitting around.

The picturesque property, nestled on over 80 acres of lush landscape, offers a unique blend of luxury, privacy, and natural beauty.

The expansive estate comprises a main house, a guest house, two barns, and a private lake boasting two boat docks. The property provides scenic views, access to nature and wildlife, and a wealth of recreational space.

Enveloped by mature trees and forests, the estate features two versatile barns suitable for storage or conversion into animal spaces. The property also boasts two docks—one covered with two slips, and another floating—providing direct access to the spring- and a creek-fed lake teeming with diverse fish varieties.

Meticulously landscaped and hardscaped, the estate includes a custom-built pool and spa with a waterfall, creating a tranquil oasis. A natural waterfall behind the main house, surrounded by large boulders, adds to the sensory experience.

The elegant five-bedroom, five-and-one-half-bathroom main house features gleaming hardwood floors and abundant windows that bathe the interior in sunlight. The main level, with a two-story entrance foyer, formal dining room, and study, exudes timeless refinement. French doors in the fireside family room open to a sweeping back deck with a fire pit, string lights, and stairs leading to the inviting backyard pool area.

The eat-in kitchen, equipped with professional-grade appliances and a light-filled breakfast nook beneath a vaulted ceiling, opens to the fireside family room, providing breathtaking views of the pool and lake.

The main level owner's suite is a haven of comfort with a sitting area and a spa-inspired bathroom featuring dual vanities, a personal grooming area, a fully tiled walk-in shower with bench seating, and a separate garden bathtub.

The terrace level, downstairs, offers a beautifully finished area for entertainment and relaxation. With a built-in wet bar, a game/billiard area, a cozy fireplace, and a full bathroom, it seamlessly transitions between indoor and outdoor living, flooded with abundant natural light.

The estate also features a fully finished two-level guest house. The upper level includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the lower level comprises an additional bedroom and a full bathroom.

However, do not expect to get a view of the home without an appointment as anyone riding down the private drive could be subject to arrest.

Rossington, who was an iconic guitarist of Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd, died in March at the age of 71.

All the Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia in the home will be moved to a museum.

In May 2022, the house in Jacksonville, Florida where Lynyrd Skynyrd rock legend Ronnie Van Zant and his brothers Donnie and Johnny grew up was put on the market for $629,000.