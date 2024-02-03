Major leak forces city of Blanco to temporarily shut off water services

A major leak in Blanco's water system forced the city to shut off water services on Saturday.

Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Blanco officials announced the city was temporarily moving into Stage 6 water rationing, saying the restrictions were due to an unknown leak.

Around half an hour later, the city got a call from a resident who located the leak on the northern edge of town near US 281.

Crews were able to shut off the valve serving that specific area.

The city was able to lift those restrictions by about 9:45 a.m.

"This leak was pinpointed directly on top of the Kinder Morgan pipeline," Blanco Mayor Mike Arnold said. "We are pretty darn sure there's a third party responsible for this who shall remain nameless, but it's not because of the city's infrastructure this time. We're fairly certain there's a third party who's going to be paying for all of it, and we're getting it taken care of as we speak."

Blanco remains under Stage 2 water restrictions due to the ongoing drought.