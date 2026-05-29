CapMetro bus driver assaulted by passenger in North Austin: affidavit

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The Brief A 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery by assault A CapMetro bus driver was injured by the man on the bus



A man was arrested and charged after assaulting a CapMetro bus driver in North Austin this month.

The backstory:

According to an arrest affidavit, the assault happened on May 23, around 5:50 p.m., on a CapMetro bus that was stopped at the intersection of Cameron Road and E. St. Johns Avenue.

A man, 57-year-old Ronald Lynn Rife, approached the front of the bus, reached over the driver's protective divider, and pressed the button on the ticketing system to print out a 24-hour CapMetro transit pass.

When the bus driver covered the panel and told Rife he didn't have permission to print tickets, a struggle took place. According to the affidavit, Rife twisted and pulled the bus driver's wrists and hands to wrestle the ticket out of her hand.

The bus driver was able to take away the ticket. However, Rife reached over again to print out another ticket. He then fought the bus driver again.

During the second struggle, Rife twisted the driver's middle finger, causing injury, before ripping the ticket away from her hand and leaving the bus.

When the bus was stopped, a witness flagged down an Austin police officer to report the assault. The witness told officers Rife ran into a nearby gas station.

He was later found and detained by officers.

Rife was arrested and charged with robbery by assault. He is being held at the Travis County Jail with a $3,500 bond.