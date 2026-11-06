Man arrested in connection with copper cable thefts; 1 other man at large: APD

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The Brief A man has been arrested in connection to a series of copper cable thefts in Austin APD issued another arrest warrant for another suspect who is still at large It was also learned the stolen material belonged to AT&T



A man was arrested following an investigation into a series of copper cable thefts in Austin.

Police said they are still looking for another suspect involved. He is believed to be in the Bastrop area.

Timeline:

In August 2026, detectives began investigating a series of copper cable thefts in Northeast Austin.

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Two suspects were believed to be responsible for trying to steal heavy-gauge copper communication cables attached to wooden telephone poles multiple times.

The suspects used vehicles to pull down the poles and remove the cables.

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, detectives learned a white van associated with the thefts was seen trying to sell copper at a nearby business. The van was later located, and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver was identified as Clifford Locklin, 52.

Locklin identified the owner of a Dodge Ram truck also believed to be involved in the thefts as Adam Lawrence, 37.

Adam Lawrence, 37

Detectives learned Lawrence sold more than 600 pounds of copper several days after one of the thefts in the Dodge Ram. It was also learned the stolen material belonged to AT&T.

In September 2026, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Lawrence with theft of material — copper. He was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail in October 2026.

Clifford Locklin, 52. (APD said this is a previous booking photo)

In October 2026, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Locklin, charging him with theft of material — copper. He remains at large and is believed to be in the Bastrop area.

What you can do:

APD is asking for help locating Locklin.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the unit at APDCommercialBurglary@austintexas.gov or (512) 974-6941. You can also submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.