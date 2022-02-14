Man arrested for stealing items from several storage units across Central Texas

The Austin Police Department Burglary Unit is investigating a series of storage unit burglaries that happened between March 2021-Dec. 14, 2021.

Police said on Dec. 14, Ian Roben Austin Linsey, 41, was arrested in a stolen U-Haul van by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The storage facility employees did not know units were burglarized, therefore tenants have not been contacted, police said. (Austin Police Department)

The U-Haul was full of stolen property from storage units throughout Central Texas.

APD has a large amount of unclaimed property and would like to return it to the rightful owners.

Linsey has burglarized at the following locations:

1321 W 5th St., Public Storage

1213 W 6th St., Public Storage

10931 Research Blvd., Public Storage

12318 N Mopac Expy., Public Storage

2301 E Ben White Blvd., Public Storage (S. Industrial Dr.)

1507 W William Cannon Dr., Security Self Storage

6204 Oakclaire Dr., Stash-N-Go Oakhill

1714 E Parmer Ln., Life Storage

2707 ONeal Ln., Stash-N-Go Storage

Unknown storage units in Kyle and Buda

Storage units in Pflugerville behind Casa Garcia’s

Unknown storage units in Thorndale

Police said there is a possibility more storage unites were burglarized. The suspect sold many items at nearly 500 pawn shops in Central Texas.

The storage facility employees did not know units were burglarized, therefore tenants have not been contacted, police said.

APD is asking if you have a storage unit at one of the locations listed above to check your unit to see if you have been burglarized.

If you have been a victim at one of these storage units where your lock was picked please contact Detective D Hanson 512-974-4457 or email Dawn.Hanson@austintexas.gov.

