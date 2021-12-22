Man arrested in October fatal shooting in North Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) has made an arrest in a fatal shooting in North Austin in October.

29-year-old Dietrich Hancock has been arrested on a murder warrant issued on Nov. 23. He was located and apprehended on Dec. 20 and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bexar County Jail.

Dietrich Hancock (Austin Police Department)

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, Austin 911 received calls reporting multiple gunshots heard in the 500 block of W. Longspur Blvd. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man laying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as 31-year-old Jeremiah Dayohn Johnson, was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m. despite life-saving measures.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to interview witnesses and process the scene. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin's 66th homicide of 2021.

