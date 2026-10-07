Man charged with murder in connection with fentanyl-related death: APD

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The Brief A man was arrested and charged with murder for giving drugs to another man APD said on June 24 at an Austin construction site, a man was found unresponsive in a port-o-potty The man's cause of death was found to be the toxic effects of drugs, including fentanyl



A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fentanyl death back in June, police said.

This is being investigated as Austin's 44th homicide.

Fentanyl death in Austin

The backstory:

Police said on June 24, around 12:23 p.m., officers responded to an urgent welfare check at 101 Brushy Street, a construction site. The 911 caller said a person was found unresponsive in a port-o-potty.

When officers arrived, CPR was attempted, but the person died at the scene. He was later identified as Luis Gerardo Cancel-Vargas.

An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was found to be the toxic effects of fentanyl, hydroxyzine, methocarbamol and trazadone.

Police said the investigation showed Cancel-Vargas died as a result of the drugs given to him by Jose Antonio Martinez, 54.

Timeline:

On Sept. 30, an arrest warrant was issued for Martinez for murder.

On Oct. 5, he was taken into custody and booked into the Travis County Jail.