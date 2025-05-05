Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder for shooting, killing teen in SE Austin

Published  May 5, 2025 7:17pm CDT
Southeast Austin
Victor Javier Orellana-Carranza

    • A man shot and killed a 15-year-old in SE Austin
    • APD said the incident happened in the 5700 block of Hammermill Run on May 4
    • After killing the teen, the man attempted to flee the country

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for murder after shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Southeast Austin, police said.

After the shooting, the man tried to flee the country.

The backstory:

Police said on May 4, around 6:41 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5700 block of Hammermill Run.

When officers arrived, they found a victim, later identified as 15-year-old Neithan Jadiel Montenegro, with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, 38-year-old Victor Javier Orellana Carranza, came to a home in the 5700 block of Hammermill Run to look for his two-year-old son. The mother of his son lives in a home with her 17-year-old son. 

When Orellana-Carranza got to the home, the mother of the two-year-old, the 17-year-old, and Neithan Montengro, a friend of the sons, were all inside.

Police said Orellana-Carranza went inside and hit the woman. The 17-year-old son and Montengro stopped him, which led to a fight between the three. Orellana-Carranza then left but made threats that he would come back. 

Orellana-Carranza later returned with a gun and shot at the 17-year-old and Montenegro before fleeing. Montenegro died at the scene.

Police said after the shooting, Orellana-Carranza was trying to leave the country. Officers were able to arrest him before he fled. 

Orellana-Carranza was booked into the Travis County Jail and is charged with murder. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. 

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

