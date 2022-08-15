Man found dead in ditch near I-10 in Engle

A man's body was found early Sunday morning in a ditch off I-10 near Engle in Fayette County, officials say.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says that dispatch received a 911 call just after 7 a.m. on August 24 from someone who said that while they were stopped at the Engle exit of I-10, she saw someone lying in the ditch who appeared to be deceased.

Deputies responded, and the Texas Rangers were notified. FCSO says due to decomposition, it was difficult to determine the cause of death, so an autopsy was ordered.

Officials did find a wallet in the man's pants pocket which identified him as a Mexican national, says FCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.