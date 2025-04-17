Man with drugs, homemade guns arrested in Kyle, police say

article

The Brief A man was arrested and charged after he was found with homemade guns and drugs He was first arrested during an incident in February 2025 After an investigation, KPD made a second arrest in April 2025 and found more guns



A man was arrested and charged after several drugs and untraceable guns were found in his possession in Kyle, police said.

What we know:

Kyle police said on Feb. 22, officers responded to a welfare call around 12:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Kyle Parkway.

Officers found 44-year-old Joseph Denoia asleep in his car and found what was believed to be meth in plain sight. He was taken into custody.

Several gun components, including multiple magazines, homemade bullets, suppressors, and an unserialized short-barrel rifle, commonly referred to as a "ghost gun," were revealed after further investigation.

Officers also found prescription meds without a valid prescription.

At that time, Denoia was charged with five counts of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance.

Due to what was found in the February incident, a search warrant was issued.

On April 5, police found Denoia and served the warrants. During the arrest, officers found two more unserialized guns.

He was charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon, and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be coming.