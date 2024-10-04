Former San Antonio elementary school counselor sentenced for posting child sexual abuse material

The Brief Thomas Mckinley Koog Jr was sentenced to federal prison for distribution of child pornography Koog uploaded a video to social media which triggered a NCMEC report to authorities, court documents say Koog had been a guidance counselor with Northside ISD for more than 12 years



A former elementary school guidance counselor in San Antonio has been sentenced to over a decade for distributing child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.

63-year-old Thomas Mckinley Koog Jr was sentenced in federal court in Del Rio on Oct. 4 to 16 years in prison for distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, in 2020, Koog uploaded a minute-long video to social media of two minors engaged in sexual acts, which triggered a report by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to Homeland Security Investigations agents.

That report indicated he had also sent three videos containing CSAM to six different people on multiple occasions in 2019.

The investigation revealed that Koog had been employed as a guidance counselor at a Northside ISD elementary school in San Antonio. Koog revealed he had been a counselor with NISD for more than 12 years and spent more than 20 years as a teacher with the district as well, says the US Attorney's Office.