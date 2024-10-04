Austin man sentenced for hitting, killing teen with stolen car during 2022 high-speed chase

An Austin man has been found guilty of murder in the 2022 vehicular homicide of a 14-year-old boy in Round Rock.

Leandro Brito-Martinez, 28, was also sentenced to 80 years in prison in the death of Tobias Soto.

In July 2022, Round Rock police learned about a stolen vehicle headed west on Gattis School Road in Round Rock. Officers found the vehicle in the La Frontera area, activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle.

However, the vehicle then began weaving through traffic at speeds of almost 100 mph on Louis Henna Boulevard. The vehicle ran a red light, smashed into another car in the intersection and then struck and killed Soto, who had been walking in the crosswalk.

Leandro Brito-Martinez (Williamson County District Attorney's Office)

Brito-Martinez, who was later identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle, then fled on foot but was eventually arrested, said the Williamson County District Attorney's office. Brito-Martinez also admitted he saw the police behind him prior to them attempting the traffic stop and that he was going to flee regardless.

The entire incident happened in seconds and covered less than a quarter of a mile.

Soto's mother lived in a nearby apartment complex, and hadn’t heard from her son, who had gone to visit a friend. She tried to locate his phone, which showed him to be at the intersection of Louis Henna and 45, said the DA Attorney's office. When she approached the intersection, she saw the first responders and was told of her son's death.

Brito-Martinez also had a lengthy arrest record, including prior convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. At the time of the crash, Brito-Martinez was facing pending charges including fleeing from a police officer, evading/resisting arrest, and assault on a public servant.

Friends and family described Soto to FOX 7 Austin as an athlete who had been boxing since the age of eight.

Soto was also an artist, loved to game, read, and cook, and those who knew him said he loved to learn. He had been about to start high school and was excited to play football.

"He was an all-around well-rounded guy," Soto's uncle Jorge Rodriguez told FOX 7 Austin in August 2022.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tobias Soto (Williamson County District Attorney's Office)

Friends said Soto was "really funny" and made them "laugh all the time."

Soto was known for his energy, strength, and determination, and family members said while he left the world at a young age, he left behind an example to follow and inspire others.