Man shot, killed near Riverside; police investigating

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was shot to death near Riverside.

Police said on Sept. 26 around 10:55 a.m., the 911 call center received several calls reporting that a man was shot in the parking lot at 2319 Greenfield Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a man, 40-year-old Keith Bedford, with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Austin Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to process the scene and interview witnesses. This investigation is still active and ongoing. There are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.This case is being investigated as Austin's 46th homicide of 2023.