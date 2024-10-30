Man steals phone, threatens employee with knife: APD

article

Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole a phone and then threatened an employee with a knife near downtown.

Austin police said on Oct. 17, around 11:24 a.m., officers responded to the Smart Deals store at 3909 N IH 35 Service Road in reference to a robbery.

The suspect stole a Samsung phone from the store. When an employee tried to get the phone from the suspect, he threatened the employee with a knife.

The suspect then left the store with the phone.

APD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, around 30–40 years old, about 5'11 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "Dublin Ireland" in white lettering, a black hat, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

APD urges anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s identity to come forward.