Man struck, killed by vehicle on SH 71 in Bastrop: police

The Brief Man killed in auto-ped crash in Bastrop Investigation says he was attempting to cross SH 71 when he was hit Second auto-ped crash in the area in the last week



A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross SH 71 in Bastrop.

The Bastrop Police Department says on Sept. 27, around 5:47 p.m., officers, along with members of the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office and the Bastrop Fire Department, responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in the 100 block of SH 71 East.

The preliminary investigation shows an adult man was attempting to cross the eastbound main lanes when he was struck by a vehicle. Despite CPR, the man died from his injuries.

His identity is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified, said Bastrop police.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

The driver of the vehicle reported no injuries and no other injuries or damages were reported.

The eastbound main lanes were shut down in the area, but were reopened about four hours later.

This is the second auto-pedestrian crash along SH 71 in Bastrop in the last week. A woman was struck and killed a couple miles away on Sept. 21.