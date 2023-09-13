Manor police need help identifying armed robbery persons of interest
(Manor Police Department)
MANOR, Texas - Manor police are asking for the public's help to identify two persons of interest in an armed robbery.
It happened Monday around 9:20 a.m. at the Discoteca on E Boyce Street.
Police say they were last seen on camera running to the vehicle pictured, which appears to be a silver 2005-2008 Honda Odyssey.
If you have any information about this case, please contact the Manor Police Department by calling 512-272-8177 or emailing police@manortx.gov. Ask for Det. Krumpfer. You may remain anonymous.