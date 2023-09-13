Manor police need help identifying armed robbery persons of interest

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Manor Police Department)

Manor police are asking for the public's help to identify two persons of interest in an armed robbery.

It happened Monday around 9:20 a.m. at the Discoteca on E Boyce Street.

Police say they were last seen on camera running to the vehicle pictured, which appears to be a silver 2005-2008 Honda Odyssey.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Manor Police Department by calling 512-272-8177 or emailing police@manortx.gov. Ask for Det. Krumpfer. You may remain anonymous.