New details revealed in deadly stabbing at Manor Senior High School

The Brief Court documents detail the events that happened after a deadly stabbing Mac Brown Mbanwei, 18, stabbed and killed a fellow student in the bathroom at the high school Candlelight vigil to be held Friday, Nov. 1



Court documents revealed new information about the deadly stabbing at Manor Senior High School on Tuesday. Police said the 18-year-old facing a first-degree murder charge stabbed his classmate in the school bathroom.

A school resource officer said students yelling "oooh" and "Mac Brown had a knife" caught his attention on Tuesday afternoon. It was lunchtime at Manor Senior High School.

MORE STORIES:

Court documents said the officer glanced towards the bathroom and saw a student with his hands in his pockets. The officer said he asked him to take his hands out, he didn’t, and there was a struggle. The officer eventually removed his hands from his pockets, one of which had a kitchen knife in it.

The officer said back at the lunch area, a student was found with multiple stab wounds. The blood splatter indicating a fight between two students started in the restroom and ended in the hallway near the lunchroom. Students captured the aftermath on video.

"We saw videos of this kid on the ground and pictures of him on the ground, with him holding his neck and I think a police officer holding him," Manor Senior High School student Camila Garcia said.

"I’m traumatized, I don’t know what to say. After I saw the video, I didn’t want to see it again," Manor High School Senior High School student Jayden Alburquerque said.

Darrin Loving was stabbed to death. Mac Brown Mbanwei was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

"Once everybody got the news, we were all automatically shaken up, and we were all thinking, I can’t just sit here and focus on this screen when I know somebody near us got hurt," Manor Senior High School student Jaylen Jackson said.

The school was placed on lockdown, students were sent home early, and classes were canceled for the rest of the week.

"I don’t know if I feel safe in this school," Garcia said.

"You don’t know how you send your kids, and you don’t know what’s going to happen, they’re not safe," Manor Senior High School parent Lily Andara said.

Manor ISD said at the time of the incident, two designated district police officers and one safety officer was on campus, which is the daily standard. They said hand wand metal detectors are available for random screenings but aren’t used day to day.

"Schools tend to be very reactive, which is not the right way to be. We need to learn from what's happening in other schools and at least put some modicum of security arrangements in place," Crime & Security Expert Randy Sutton said. "Violence can take place anywhere, and you want to target hardened as much as possible; have metal detectors, have a system in place where kids know they're going to be held accountable for their actions."

The district said since the incident, they’ve reviewed their security protocols and are evaluating additional measures like enhanced screening procedures, increased security staffing, and additional training for staff and students on conflict de-escalation.

"I also want to make sure that going forward, if anything like this happens, they have plenty of protocols in place for the safety of the kids," Manor High School parent Teki Herrod said.

Mbanwei is being held in the Travis County jail on a $1 million bond.

A candlelight vigil is being held on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Manor Athletic Complex, 14832 FM 973.