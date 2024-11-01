Manor ISD hosts vigil for student killed on campus by classmate

The Brief Manor ISD hosted a vigil for 18-year-old Darrin Loving Darrin Loving was stabbed to death by a classmate, Mac Brown Mbanwei, during a fight Mbanwei is charged with murder



Family, friends and classmates remembered a Manor Senior High School student who was stabbed to death this week by another student on campus.

Manor ISD held a candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Darrin Loving.

"It is a tragedy. There is no other word for it, it's tragedy," said a Manor ISD grandparent, Sam Samaripa.

A tearful and emotional moment was shared by hundreds as they placed candles in front of a memorial honoring 18-year-old Darrin Loving.

"That was very first time I had to do that, and it was very touching, it was almost like I knew that young man," said a Manor ISD grandparent, Rosemary Samaripa.

"The community has to come together after something that happens like this, the community has to come together," says Sam.

Manor police say Darrin Loving was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Mac Brown Mbanwei during a fight. Mbanwei is currently in Travis County Jail facing first degree murder charges.

"I can just imagine what these parents are going through, and I believe it is twofold. The other gentleman I feel for, he is a young man, and it is just a tragedy," says Sam.

A photo of Loving was shared during the vigil and prayer was held in the middle of the stadium, some taking a knee to show their respect.

"The young men that gave up their football game to honor this young man, their classmate, was overwhelming to me," says Rosemary.

During the vigil, district officials asked parents to work with their children and also volunteer their time on campus to bring the community together.

"To see all these people coming from every source of life and hearing the president of the school board speak, we do have to come together," says Rosemary.

The district has made resources available for students and staff to deal with the loss.