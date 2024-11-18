Manor Senior High School deadly stabbing suspect has court hearing

The Brief Teen charged with murdering another teen at Manor Senior High School has court hearing Mac Brown Mbanwei, 18, stabbed 18-year-old Darrin Loving to death in October Judge ordered Mbanwei to be examined by an expert competency evaluator



A teen accused of stabbing another teen to death at Manor Senior High School had his first court hearing Monday morning. Mac Brown Mbanwei is charged with first degree murder.

Community members have placed candles in front of a memorial for 18-year-old Darrin Loving. Police said he was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Mbanwei.

"I can just imagine what these parents are going through, and I believe it is 2-fold also. The other gentleman I feel for, he is a young man, and it is just a tragedy," Manor ISD grandparent Sam Samaripa said.

It was lunchtime at Manor Senior High School on October 29. Blood splatter indicated a fight between the two students started in the restroom and ended in the hallway near the lunchroom.

"We saw videos of this kid on the ground and pictures of him on the ground, with him holding his neck and I think a police officer holding him," Manor Senior High School student Camila Garcia said.

"I’m traumatized, I don’t know what to say. After I saw the video, I didn’t want to see it again," Manor Senior High School student Jayden Alburquerque said.

Mbanwei is charged with first degree murder. Court documents revealed the 403rd criminal district court Judge Brandy Mueller ordered Mbanwei to be examined by an expert competency evaluator. The documents said information brought to her attention raises whether the defendant is mentally competent to stand trial at this time.

"When somebody is incompetent as a matter of law, they lack the ability to communicate with their own lawyer, and sometimes they can lack what the law says is a factual and rational understanding," unaffiliated criminal lawyer Jeremy Rosenthal said.

The doctor has about 10 more days until the written report is due.

Mbanwei is currently being held in the Travis County Jail on a $1 million bond. His next hearing is set for January 6, 2025.