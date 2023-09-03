Two suspects rob Manor business at gunpoint: police

The Manor Police Department is looking for two people they say robbed a business at gunpoint Saturday morning.

The two suspects allegedly robbed the Discoteca at 102 E. Boyce Street just after 11 a.m. on Sept. 2. One suspect is believed to be in his mid 20s and the other is believed to be older.

Manor police say the pair were picked up on camera walking around the area 30 minutes before the robbery. Police are asking residents in the downtown Manor area to check their cameras.

(Manor Police Department)

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Manor Police Department by calling 512-272-8177 or emailing police@manortx.gov and ask for Det. Krumpfer. You may remain anonymous.