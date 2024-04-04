360 lbs of marijuana seized in New Braunfels with help from K-9: police

360 pounds of marijuana were discovered during an early morning traffic stop on Thursday after a four-legged member of the New Braunfels Police Department's K-9 unit alerted officers.

On Thursday, April 4, at approximately 3:10 a.m., New Braunfels police conducted a traffic stop on a silver Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the 100 block of Creekside Way in New Braunfels.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sophie with recovered marijuana (New Braunfels Police Department)

During the traffic stop, Sophie, a member of NBPD's K-9 unit, alerted to the vehicle, leading officers to the discovery of approximately 360 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, 39-year-old Manuel Roy Martinez Jr. of Laredo, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Comal County Jail.

Manuel Roy Martinez Jr. mug shot (New Braunfels Police Department)

Martinez was charged with Delivery of Marijuana Between 50 and 2000 pounds.

Martinez remains in custody, and a bond has not been set yet.