Masks optional at Del Valle ISD starting Monday, April 4

Del Valle ISD will no longer be requiring masks on campus starting Monday, April 4.

The district's Board of Trustees recently removed the district's mask requirement. Del Valle ISD says the decision is in alignment with the City of Austin and Travis County, which lifted all COVID-19 emergency mask orders on March 23.

The district is still strongly encouraging masking and will allow those who choose to mask to continue to do so and is asking its staff, students and families be understanding and respectful of individuals who continue to choose to wear a mask.

The district will also be continuing its enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes.

Del Valle ISD says that a masking requirement may be reinstated based on future recommendations from state and local authorities and district data.

