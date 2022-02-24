Austin ISD community survey asks families, staff to weigh in on mask mandate

Austin ISD has released a community survey that is asking families and staff to weigh in on the district’s mask mandate. The survey will be online until March 6.

The survey was released on social media around 11 a.m. on Feb. 24. It asks if the district’s mask mandate should be optional.

Austin ISD said the survey stems from falling COVID-19 cases numbers. The data will not necessarily determine the decision, according to the school district, but will be considered while the school district revisits its protocols with local public health officials.

"In light of the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, we need your input prior to revisiting our pandemic protocols, which currently include mandatory masking," Austin ISD said in a tweet on Feb. 24.

Earlier this week, a group of parents gathered outside an Austin elementary school, demanding the school district end its mandatory mask policy. The group also called out top administrators who were recently photographed not wearing masks while at gatherings earlier this month.

The protest happened outside of Baldwin Elementary School on Tuesday. It started as the school day was getting underway. A small group of parents held signs calling on Austin ISD to make its mask mandate optional.

"The school districts all around us have gotten rid of their mask mandates. Yet, Austin ISD continues to force our kids to wear masks for eight hours a day," said Melanie Zoerner.

It was announced earlier this week that Round Rock ISD dropped their mask mandates citing the drop in cases in both Williamson and Travis County.

Round Rock ISD had its mask mandate in place all school year. The decision caused controversy at multiple school board meetings.

Now with it lifted, concerned parents want the district to continue keeping their kids safe from the virus the best ways they can.

"I feel we still have work to do I feel we still have a lot of work to do when it comes to the protection of our kids we still need to be looking at the studies and looking at the numbers and seeing where the high volumes are of the virus and where it’s low at," said Susie Medrano a Round Rock ISD parent.

The school district said it's still going to update its COVID dashboard daily and say that they would close classes should cases break out.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Parents protest against Austin ISD's mask mandate at schools

Mask mandate dropped in Round Rock Independent School District



___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter