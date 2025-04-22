May bond elections: Just over $1.8 billion on the ballot

The Brief 7 Central Texas school districts are asking for just over $1.8 billion in school bonds The bonds are to cover a wide range of projects, including new construction, new buses, improved technology, and safety/security upgrades Election Day is Saturday, May 3 with early voting from April 22-29



Just over $1.8 billion is on the ballot this May for seven Central Texas school districts.

Blanco ISD, Dripping Springs ISD, Hays CISD, Lockhart ISD, Marble Falls ISD, Prairie Lea ISD, and Wimberley ISD are asking voters to approve a collective $1,813,166,340 in school bonds.

The bonds are to cover a wide range of projects, from new construction and renovation of campus buildings, to new school buses, to technology infrastructure improvements to safety and security upgrades and more.

What's on the ballot?

By the numbers:

Here's what each district is asking voters to approve:

_______

Blanco ISD - $32.965 million

Blanco ISD is asking voters for $32.965 million, split into two propositions.

Proposition A - $32.215 million

HVAC replacement/addition of 115 HVAC units and controls throughout the district

Renovation/construction of spaces for special needs students at the elementary and high school campuses

Construction of new Career & Technical Education (CTE) building

District renovations to improve infrastructure, educational programs, parking and sidewalks, lighting, safety & security, band hall with paved marching pad, Ag facility, and exterior building improvements

Bus purchases to replace existing route and extracurricular buses

Proposition B - $750,000

Acquisition/update of instructional technology for students/staff

Tax impact

If passed, the bond will increase taxes for homeowners by 5.6 cents, or a monthly tax impact of $16.33 for an average home valued at $450,000.

Homeowners with an "over 65 homestead exemption" will not face a tax increase from the proposed bond.

For more information on Blanco ISD's bond, click here.

_______

Dripping Springs ISD - $402.3 million

Dripping Springs ISD is asking voters for $402.3 million, split into two propositions.

Proposition A - $399.7 million

Construction of a second high school with a 2,500 student capacity

Capital improvements/renovations for Dripping Springs HS and Rooster Springs Elementary

Capital maintenance across district facilities

Seat belts for buses, as well as replacement/addition of buses and vehicles

Technology infrastructure and equipment

Construction of portables

Proposition B - $2.6 million

Technology device refresh for teachers, staff and students

Interactive panels for classrooms

Tax impact

DSISD says that there is no anticipated tax increase with the proposed bond and that pass or fail, the Interest & Sinking (I&S) tax rate will stay the same for 2025.

The I&S tax rate has held steady at 35 cents per $100 of property value since 2016, says the district.

For more information about DSISD's proposed bond, including a design concept for the second high school, click here.

______

Hays CISD- $968.65 million

Hays CISD is asking voters for $968.65 million, split into five propositions.

Proposition A - $498,937,541

Construction of new elementary school

Design fees for new elementary school and new middle school

Rehabilitations/expansions at four elementary schools, six middle schools, and three high schools

Improvements to Career and Technical Education facilities, including construction/equipment of Fire Training Academy fire tower

Upgrades to safety/security, including re-keying locks districtwide, additional wayfinding signage, high school parking lot security access control buildings

New buses to complete district plan to have bus fleet fully equipped with seatbelts

Replacements to mechanical, electrical/plumbing, and life safety systems, including fire alarm and suppression systems, emergency lighting, and elevator repair

Replacements/maintenance of roofs at various campuses

General districtwide maintenance/repair

Construction/equipment of maintenance shop at Uhland

Replacement of materials/equipment for all fine arts programs

Replacement of materials/equipment for all athletic programs

Purchase of land for future school sites

Bond support positions/programs/services

Proposition B - $396,063,095

Construction/equipment of new comprehensive high school with 2,800 student capacity

Proposition C - $6,096,071

Expansion of sub-varsity stadium to a capacity beyond 1,000 seats to allow for a second, shared district varsity competition space

Proposition D - $51,354,633

Construction and equipping of four outdoor, covered and lighted athletics and fine arts educational, rehearsal, and performance facilities, one for each high school including the proposed fourth one in Prop B.

Proposition E - $16,200,000

Network switches at all campuses

Uniterruptible power switches at all campuses

Phone system replacements at all campuses

Instructional technology devices at all campuses

Common area sound system component replacements

Replacement of outdated district printshop machines

New photocopiers at all campuses

Tax impact

There is no tax rate increase anticipated with this bond, says the district.

For more information on Hays CISD's proposed bond, click here.

_______

Lockhart ISD - $93.5 million

Lockhart ISD is asking voters for $93.5 million, split into two propositions.

Proposition A - $92 million

Construction of new middle school with 1,200 student capacity

Proposition B - $1.5 million

Funds for future development of other campuses as the district grows

Tax impact

Lockhart ISD says that the proposed bond will not increase the tax rate for property owners, but pass or fail, the I&S rate will remain the same.

Also, if the bond does not pass, the district plans to continue paying for portables to house the rising student population. LISD says that since 2019, it has spent $2,149,523 of taxpayer money from its Maintenance & Operations (M&O) budget on portable buildings.

For more information on Lockhart ISD's bond, including a map of where the proposed middle school will be, click here.

_____

Marble Falls ISD - $172.2 million

Marble Falls ISD is asking voters for $172.2 million, split into four propositions.

Proposition A - $131,435,000

Districtwide facility renovations, maintenance​, safety & security

Replacement/maintenance of aging buses

New drop-off/pick-up lanes, parking spots for Highland Lakes and Spicewood elementaries

Additions/renovations of elementary school restrooms/classrooms

Replacement/ADA upgrade for elementary school playgrounds

Expansion/upgrade of Career & Technical Education classrooms

Enhancements/replacements/purchases of furniture, books, uniforms, curriculum and instructional materials, auditorium microphones/transmitters, science lab instruments

Expansion of the high school band hall, addition of dedicated dance/drill space, renovation of existing high school auditorium

Installation of districtwide digital marquees

Replacement/installation of energy-efficient fixtures, including installing solar panels

Proposition B - $2,200,000

Replacement of student/staff devices

Proposition C - $12,515,000

Installation of artificial turf on softball field

Replacement of Mustang Stadium turf

Addition of new scoreboard for Mustang Stadium

Addition of basketball locker room

Relocation/upgrade of baseball field with artificial turf

Proposition D - $26,050,000

Construction of 54,000-sq-ft multipurpose building for high school/middle school athletics, marching band, cheerleading, Starlettes, PE classes and elementary field days

Construction of new high school weight room

Construction of new high school auxiliary gym

Tax impact

Marble Falls ISD says that the bond, if approved, will not result in an increase to the current tax rate, which sits at 89 cents per $100 of property valuation.

For more information on Marble Falls ISD's proposed bond, click here.

_______

Prairie Lea ISD - $8.55 million

Prairie Lea ISD is asking voters for $8.55 million, presented as a single proposition.

Proposition A - $8,550,000

Renovation of elementary school

Renovation/expansion of restrooms

Improvements to auditorium

Renovations of gymnasium restroom/locker room

Improvements to campus parking/driveway

Repairs to critical infrastructure/equipment, including HVAC, electrical and lighting

Creation of administrative office/community meeting space

Tax impact

PLISD says that if approved, the bond would not increase the tax rate.

For more information on Prairie Lea ISD's proposed bond, click here.

______

Wimberley ISD - $135 million

Wimberley ISD is asking voters for $135 million, split into four propositions.

Proposition A - $109,990,000

Expansions/construction at multiple campuses/facilities to address enrollment growth, including in gyms, band halls, a new multipurpose educational auditorium, increased parking

Purchases to increase bus fleet

Purchase of land for future district expansion

Construction of multipurpose activity surface (a 70-yard artificial turf field with 15 ft of runoff on all sides

Upgrades to facility infrastructure, including HVAC, mechanical, plumbing, parking lots, elevators, lighting, sidewalks

Repairs/improvements to exterior and interior of WHS and DJH

Repairs/improvements to athletic facilities, including at Texan Gym, Bridges Gym and both DJH gyms

Replacement/addition of Wireless Access Points

Updates to server infrastructure

Replacement/upgrades to existing network firewall

Replacement/upgrades to existing wired switches

Replacement of district copiers

Replacement/standardization of intercom systems districtwide

Upgrades to fire alarm/fire protection equipment

Construction of security fencing at WHS/DJH

Addition/replacement of safety cameras on buses and campuses

Re-keying of campus doors

Purchase of panic alert system/security devices for staff

Proposition B - $6,050,000

Purchase/upgrade of student/staff devices/support equipment

Proposition C - $5,730,000

Replacement of turf at Texan Stadium

Renovation of track

Replacement/addition of seating

Relocation of shot/discus field

Repairs/replacement to field lighting

Expansion of concessions

Improvements to drainage

Purchase/upgrade to laundry equipment

Proposition D - $13,230,000

Construction of shaded multipurpose activity center for athletics and fine arts educational/rehearsal/practice space*

*This will cover the turf field proposed in Prop A.

Tax impact

Wimberley ISD says the bond is anticipated to increase the tax rate by three cents, which would translate to a monthly tax increase of $10 for a WISD homeowner whose home has a taxable value of $400,000.

For more information on Wimberley ISD's proposed bond, click here.

Early Voting and Election information

What you can do:

Election Day is set for Saturday, May 3.

Central Texans can start casting their ballots in-person during Early Voting, which will run from April 22 through April 29.

Tuesday, April 22, is the last day to register to vote by mail for the May election. All applications must be received by close of business.