Measles in Texas: Austin city leaders call for vaccinations amid outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health and city leaders are calling for preparedness and vaccinations after an outbreak of measles in Texas.
This week, Texas has seen its first death in this year's measles outbreak that has infected more than 120 people across the state since late last month.
This is the first death in the U.S. caused by measles since 2015, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Measles in Texas
The backstory:
The death was confirmed on Wednesday by Lubbock health officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
The school-aged child was not vaccinated and was hospitalized in Lubbock last week and tested positive for measles.
The child is not from Lubbock, according to officials.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
