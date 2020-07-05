Memorials held on July 4 weekend for murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen 

Memorials were held July 4 weekend for murdered soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

According to an affidavit, the 20-year-old specialist was bludgeoned to death on April 22 by fellow Spc. Aaron Robinson. Robinson committed suicide when authorities confronted him.

His girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, told military investigators she helped him dismember Guillen, hiding her body near the Leon River. Guillen’s family and attorney Natalie Khawam say Robinson sexually harassed Guillen.

On June 30, remains believed to be Guillen's were discovered near the Leon River.

“Just to know how she was murdered, the way she was chopped into pieces, my heart felt the same. They took her away from us,” said Guillen’s cousin Uriel Guillen Aranda, at a candlelight vigil in Killeen Friday night, near Fort Hood.

“We want justice, that's all we want, we want justice,” he said.

Calls for justice were also heard at a march and protest at Discovery Green, in Houston Saturday night.

A march is also slated to take place on Sunday, at 6 p.m. in Austin. Participants will walk from Republic Square to the Capitol, calling for a congressional investigation into Guillen's case -- something her family, and Khawam are pushing for.

“They were supposed to protect her. They were supposed to protect her and they kept lying to our faces until the truth came out.” Aranda said.

Guillen, a Houston native graduated from Cesar Chavez high school. She was an athlete and planned to study kinesiology.

“She wanted to go to college, she wanted to get married...and that’s not what happened,” said AnaLuisa Tapia, LULAC District 17 Representative.