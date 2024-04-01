Men dump water on women in this longstanding Easter Monday tradition

article

A village in Hungary has an unusual ritual they practice when celebrating Easter Monday every year.

The tradition involves men dumping water on women as part of the annual tradition that dates back hundreds of years and occurs in the village of Holloko in Hungary.

Visitors travel to the area for the Easter Monday custom as they watch men in the village run with buckets of water in an attempt to "catch" an available woman.

In past years, girls were escorted to a well in the countryside and doused with buckets, which had fertility items and also referred to cleansing properties of water, according to the media outlet Daily Hungary News.

The ceremony of "watering" women is primarily limited to central Europe.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




