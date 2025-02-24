Mexican national with prior convictions arrested in San Antonio for allegedly having gun

The Brief A Mexican national was arrested in San Antonio after allegedly having a gun The man was previously removed from the United States in 2015



A Mexican national was arrested in San Antonio on criminal charges related to him allegedly having a gun in his possession.

What we know:

According to court documents, 48-year-old Sergio Lopez Rodriguez was arrested during a surveillance operation on Feb. 20. Law enforcement officials said they learned Rodriguez was in the United States illegally and had been previously removed from the country in 2015.

Rodriguez was also convicted of theft in 2009, forgery in 2013, and was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. A state warrant was issued for Rodriguez on Jan. 28.

According to a federal complaint, on Feb. 20, law enforcement officials surrounded Rodriguez's car while he was parked at a gas station pump. During his arrest, officials allegedly found a gun, a magazine, .40 caliber ammo, a glass pipe, a torch lighter, and .9 grams of a crystal-like substance. Rodriguez also told officials during his arrest that he had an AK-47 magazine inside his bag.

A handgun, magazine, and .40 caliber ammunition allegedly seized during the arrest in San Antonio, Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas)

Rodriguez was booked into the Bexar County Jail for an outstanding warrant, and due to his immigration status, ICE lodged a detainer.

He was federally charged with one count of an undocumented migrant in possession of a firearm. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.