Family of teen shot in the head in 2023 wants murder case solved

The Brief Family of teen killed in 2023 frustrated, wants case solved APD says they cleared all homicides in 2023 14-year-old Mikalah Franklin was shot, killed in June 2023; a suspect was arrested but charges were later dismissed



The family of a teen who was killed in 2023 are frustrated, saying they want their case solved.

They are speaking out after the Austin Police Department says all the homicides in 2023 were cleared.

APD 100% case clearances in 2023

What they're saying:

Last week, the Austin Police Department celebrated an achievement.

APD said they have achieved a 100% clearance rate for all homicides committed in 2023.

"To solve every single one of those cases is not only rare, it is exceptional," Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said. "We are sending a message that we will not allow violence to go unanswered and unchecked in the city of Austin."

APD stated what "clearance" means, saying:

"While the clearance rates are a valuable metric, it is important to note that they do not encompass the entirety of the judicial process. In the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, law enforcement agencies can classify offenses as cleared, or 'closed,' in one of two ways: through an arrest or by exceptional means. Therefore, while many cases may be resolved within law enforcement, the outcomes in the court system can significantly influence our overall understanding of case resolution."

The other side:

However, as Terrie Franklin watched, she said it felt like a slap in the face and that one case is still unchecked: her granddaughter's.

"It's like heartbreaking because how is it 100% solved when my granddaughter's murderer is still roaming free," Franklin said.

Franklin said after almost two years of waiting, she and her family want justice.

"We want the police department, the detectives, the DAs, everyone, do your job. Don't forget about our child," Franklin said.

Mikalah Franklin's murder

The backstory:

In June 2023, 14-year-old Mikalah Franklin was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartments in Northeast Austin, near Dessau Elementary School.

Investigators say several people called 911 to report multiple shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. on June 6, 2023. When officers arrived, they found Mikalah who had been shot in the head.

She was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center where she later died.

Mikalah's mother Teshina Guajardo told FOX 7 Austin in June 2023 that she didn't feel safe in that apartment complex and that Mikalah was protecting her five-year-old brother when she was shot.

Mikalah Franklin

Guajardo said Mikalah and her three siblings had just stepped out of the apartment complex to sit on the back of her truck.

Mikalah's younger sister reported seeing a black car pull in and "they just started letting shots off". By the time Guajardo got back downstairs, Mikalah was lying in the back of the truck.

Guajardo said after a long wait, police and EMS arrived and took Mikalah to the hospital.

RELATED COVERAGE

Two months later, Micah Marshall was arrested and charged with capital murder.

The district attorney dismissed the charges in March 2024 and Marshall was free to go.

What's next:

The Austin Police Department said the investigation in this case is still open and ongoing and there is a potential for additional suspects.