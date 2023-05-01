Milwaukee woman stabbed sister to death amid feud: complaint

article

A Milwaukee woman is accused of stabbing her sister to death with a kitchen knife amid an ongoing feud.

The stabbing happened April 26 near 45th and Hadley.

Kiara Gaines, 34, faces one count of second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

The victim, identified by the medical examiner as Quintessa Gaines, 35, was found lying on the porch and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A criminal complaint says Gaines was arrested when she came out of the home where police found a kitchen knife with blood on the approximately eight-inch blade.

A witness said the sisters lived together for about two months and had been "feuding," the complaint says. According to prosecutors, the victim arrived that day and argued with another family member on the porch when the witness saw Gaines stab her sister with a kitchen knife.

Kiara Gaines made her initial appearance in court Monday, May 1. Cash bond was set at $35,000.