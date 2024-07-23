Round Rock Juneteenth shooting: More arrests, charges expected

The Williamson County District Attorney says more arrests and more charges could be coming for those involved in the shooting at a Round Rock Juneteenth celebration in June.

Ricky Thompson III, 17, was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting on June 15 at Old Settlers Park.

Police say the shooting killed two innocent bystanders, 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair and 54-year-old Ara Duke. Fourteen others were injured.

Thompson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ricky Thompson, 17.

Attorneys met in court on Tuesday, July 23, and a hearing was reset for Sept. 11. Thompson did not make an appearance, which is not unusual for resetting a case.

"Today was just a very quick setting to consult with his lawyer and sort of figure out a plan moving forward," District Attorney Shawn Dick said.

"This is a huge tragedy for this area and for everyone involved," Amber Vazquez, Thompson's defense attorney, said.

Keshawn Dixon, 18, was arrested earlier this month in connection with the shooting. He's charged with deadly conduct. Another juvenile was arrested in June.

Dick says there could be more arrests and additional charges.

"This is just the beginning. There are other individuals that we still anticipate trying to make cases on. There are other charges probably to be filed," he said. "We're evaluating every aspect of these charges. I would anticipate that at some point, you will see more serious charges on some of the individuals involved in this case."

Keshawn Dixon, 18 (Round Rock Police Department)

According to court paperwork, the shooting happened after Thompson's and Dixon's rap groups started feuding with each other.

"[Thompson]'s a junior in high school who's never been in serious trouble. We really look forward to getting all the facts and everyone that was involved and really figuring out what his role actually was. My client is an emerging young artist who was getting a lot of traction with music. He is not involved in a gang or any criminal organization," Vazquez said. "We are looking forward to a very diligent investigation to round up everyone that was involved. We feel confident that it will become clear what Ricky Thompson's role was and that he was not the killer."

"This act in and of itself is an act that we can't tolerate. Families deserve to go to a festival. They deserve to be able to enjoy an event in a park in Williamson County free from any fear of violence," Dick said. "We will do everything we can to bring all those offenders to justice. Whether that looks like a trial or something else, that's still to be seen."

Court records show Dixon is scheduled for a pre-indictment docket call on August 7.