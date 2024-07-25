Missing 12-year-old Georgia girl could be in Texas, officials say

The search for a missing 12-year-old girl from Georgia has expanded to seven other states, including Texas.

Maria Gomez-Perez from Gainesville, Georgia was last seen on May 29. Her father spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta earlier this month.

"I trust God that he will bring my daughter back. If he allows that my daughter is still alive I trust in him that she will come home and he will bring her home," Andres Gomez Alonso said through a translator.

In a June 11 press conference, the Hall County Sheriff says about 70 tips have come in, each one thoroughly examined.

"We are all doing everything within our power to bring Maria home safe and sound," Sheriff Gerald Couch said.

Federal investigators are helping with the case.

"The men and women of the sheriff's office and numerous other agencies have Maria's image burned in our hearts and into our minds," Couch said.

The investigation has included searches, interviews with family, school officials, friends, neighbors, and electronic data analysis.

The sheriff says he considers Maria to be in danger. "She's a child. To be gone that long, that's a serious issue. There's so many possibilities where she could be and what could've happened to her. We're exploring every single avenue," Couch said.

MORE MISSING IN TEXAS

Cybersecurity engineer Sergio Franco created a website called "Help Find Maria."

"When Maria went missing, it stole a part of me too. This is such a small community where we get to know everybody else," he said. "Once we heard about it, we just felt like it was our own child going missing. I wanted to be part of that. I wanted to help unify the community and their efforts to help finding Maria."

The sheriff says leads have brought investigators to seven other states: Texas, Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Investigators are not elaborating on where in Texas they searched.

"Anything's possible. We're searching out all avenues, especially going outside the state of Georgia," Couch said.

The sheriff's office assures everyone they're still working the case, even though tips have declined.

"What we need most is for you to continue to spread the word and share accurate information," Couch said.

"To be a 12-year-old kid, being missing from your family for that long, being in a place where you're not really sure where to go... it's terrifying, any kid should not have to go through. It is our responsibility to help the community," Franco said.

There is a $50,000 reward for Maria's safe return.

"Someone out in the community has that one bit of information that is viable to us, but they need to come forward, and that could be the key to breaking this case wide open," Couch said.

Franco says this would be his message for Texans.

"We need help. Maria has been missing for longer than a month. We're getting to month two. Any help, any pair of eyes, any more attention that we can get towards this case will be incredibly helpful," he said.