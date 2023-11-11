APD searching for missing juvenile last seen in southeast Austin

APD is looking for a missing juvenile last seen in southeast Austin.

Adrian Patlan was last known to be in the area of the 7900 block of Running Water Drive in southeast Austin.

He was taken without his consent by his grandmother, Tarra Ann Wright.

Tarra Ann Wright is driving a 2009 black Porsche Cayenne SUV with Texas license plates SLK3921. Wright is known to travel to the Dallas area and also frequents the WinStar Casino in Oklahoma.

Adrian Patlan (Austin Police Department)

Adrian Patlan is described as:

5'3

178 lbs

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants and black Crocs

Tarra Ann Wright (Austin Police Department)

Tarra Ann Wright is described as:

5'3

150 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

If spotted please call 911 or the APD Missing Person Unit at 512-974-5250.