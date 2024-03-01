Missing person: Deputies searching for man in Burnet County

article

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing person.

Deputies say Christian Jordan was last seen on Wednesday, February 28 around 11:30 p.m. in Northern Burnet County.

Jordan was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, black joggers, a black hoodie with white writing, and he had a backpack with him.

If you have any information, call 512-756-8080 and talk to dispatch.

Deputies say please do not try to stop or detain him if you see him.