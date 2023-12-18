Expand / Collapse search

Missing woman found safe: APD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Kathryn Annette Gragg (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department said a missing woman has been found safe.

APD says on Dec. 17 around 10:46 p.m., 47-year-old Kathryn Annette Gragg's car and personal items were found abandoned on US 183 near Balcones Woods Drive in Northwest Austin.

On Dec. 18, police found Gragg and said she was safe. 