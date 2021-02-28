Mission Buda Cares distributes more than 21K meals to community

Mission Buda Cares has been working extra hours to feed those who need it.

"It is whatever we can do, no one should be hungry at this time," said volunteer coordinator Kaaren Bell.

Volunteers in Buda said they are doing what they can to make sure those who are in need of a warm meal don't go hungry.

"It's not a handout thing here, it's a hand-up to let you catch your breath and get a hot meal," said Cassaundra Melger-C'de Baca, CEO of F7. "We were already on our knees from COVID and the storm kind of pushed over and I know a lot of people think 'America is strong and we get to go back to work the next day,' and that is very true, especially in Texas. But, in the small towns sometimes it takes a little bit longer to recover."

Since Mission Buda Cares started, they have given out more than 21,000 meals. Organizers said that when they started their goal was to feed a few hundred, but they quickly realized how big the need was.

For Bell, she said helping so many has been emotional. "For me, it's emotional because there have been so many people that have come through here that I have needed something to eat, that have been without power, they have been without water and they need a little bit of help," she said. "I feel like I was blessed, so I want to bless other people."

Others added that this effort shows how strong this community is.

"I think this shows small-town America and how we're working to get through difficult times," said J.R. Gonzales, executive director of the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce. "You got people out here that have frozen pipes, that have busted water mains, that should be getting help themselves, but they're coming out and helping others because they feel the need and that's what it's all about."

And while they only plan on distributing food through Sunday, they say their efforts are done yet.

"This is the beginning of something more, this is the beginning of really holding hands and standing up together," Melger-C'de Baca said. "There is more to be done, there is more opportunities, and there is also more need."