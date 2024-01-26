$29,000 seized in money laundering arrest in Fayette County: FCSO

A man was arrested in Fayette County after a traffic stop led to the discovery of money laundering.

Around noon on Tuesday, a drug interdiction investigator conducted a traffic stop on westbound I-10 on a 2019 gray Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle was stopped for traffic violations.

The car was occupied by a male driver and a male passenger. The investigator noticed several criminal indicators upon contact with the driver.

After talking with the driver, the investigator was given consent to search the car.

He found a Crown Royal bag with air fresheners placed around the bag; the investigator found a large amount of cash bundled consistently with that of drug trafficking.

Ivan Mauricio Gonzales was arrested and charged with Felony Money Laundering. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The passenger denied having any idea about the money in the car; the investigator then placed the driver, 31-year-old Ivan Mauricio Gonzalez of Laredo under arrest.

The passenger, 52-year-old Robert Florencio Delacruz, was released with the vehicle.

Cash seized from the incident totaled to $29,000. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Gonzales was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with Felony Money Laundering.

The cash seized totaled to $29,000.