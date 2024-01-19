MoPac traffic delays after glass dropped on highway

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Major delays on MoPac after a delivery vehicle drops glass on the highway. (Texas Department of Transportation)

Traffic is backed up on MoPac Friday morning.

Austin firefighters say a glass delivery vehicle dropped a load of glass in the northbound main lanes between 2222 and Far West Blvd.

AFD says it has multiple units on scene to assist with cleanup.

Drivers should expect delays and consider finding an alternate route.