Mother of man killed in 2013 hasn’t given up hope, fight for justice

There's not a day that passes, that Eva Reyna does not think of her son Roberto.

"My son shouldn't be dead right now. He had a career he had a life. He was going to meet his grandson. He just had a grandson," she said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Thirty-six-year-old Roberto Reyna was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 19, 2013, on Gonzales Street. His killer has roamed free ever since.

RELATED: East Austin mother not giving up on finding justice

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"The case is still sitting there, they are not doing anything to it," said Reyna.

The Austin Police Department said a family member told them Roberto was swimming in the pool that morning when a car pulled up to the house. The suspect got out, walked toward Roberto. The two exchanged words before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him.

With no leads, the case went cold. Eva refuses to accept anything but justice.

RELATED: East Austin murder case goes cold, mother not giving up

"They need to investigate the two people, the one that saw the killer. He saw him sharply, and then my son said run and he ran but he said he saw the killer. And the other one too," said Reyna.

RELATED: Grieving East Austin mother still hopeful son's killer will be found

Just last month, police issued another beckoning call for help solving the case.

Roberto owned an upholstery shop and was planning on getting a degree in business. His mother said he had much planned for his life. All police have to go on is this sketch. Reyna is hoping his killer can soon be brought to justice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS