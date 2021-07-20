Mother still searching for answers in son's 2013 murder

This week marks eight years since Roberto Reyna was shot and killed in East Austin. The suspect has yet to be caught and police say the case has gone cold.

His mother is still fighting for her son’s justice and get his killer behind bars. "You broke my heart," said Eva Reyna.

For the past eight years, Eva has been hurting trying to find the person who killed her son. "Sooner or later, you're going to get caught," she said.

On July 19th, 2013, Roberto Reyna was celebrating his birthday with family at his grandmother’s house in East Austin.

Austin Police say Roberto was swimming in the pool when a car pulled up to the house. The suspect got out of the car to speak with him and the two exchanged a few words before the suspect pulled out a gun. The suspect shot and killed him.

Eight years later, the suspect is still out there.

"You deserve to be in jail. You have to take responsibility for your actions. I don't know where your conscience is or if you even have a conscience, but you best believe that this is not going to end here," said Eva.

APD only has a sketch to go off on who killed Roberto, but his mother believes the sketch is not the killer. "Those sketches are not the one that killed my son. It was somebody in the family that was there that night," she said.

APD has not confirmed her theory. Either way, his mom continues to search for answers.

"I'm going to seek justice for my son, I’m going to seek respect for him, and I’m going to honor him for as long as it takes. I don't care how many years [it takes]," said Eva.

FOX 7 reached out to APD for an update on this case. They have yet to respond.

