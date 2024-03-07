Multiple animal cruelty cases prompts WCRAS call for community support

Multiple animal cruelty cases are prompting the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to request the community's help.

WCRAS says it is currently caring for multiple species of animals involved in three separate animal cruelty cases. All the animals require "elevated care" due to their conditions, which include emaciation, loss of fur, tumors and severe undersocialization.

All the animals will need to remain at the shelter for the duration of their court cases, which WCRAS says makes space for the remaining shelter animals harder to come by.

WCRAS is asking the community to help by adopting or fostering a medium-to-large dog, like Parker.

Parker is one of the medium-to-large dogs available for adoption at WCRAS. (Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter)

Donations to the shelter's medical fund, known as Jane's Fund, are also needed to help get the animals involved in cruelty cases the elevated care they need.

Fosters are invited to come to the shelter where the animal care staff will help find a dog suitable for that family's lifestyle.

Adoptions are just $3 for all dogs 30 pounds and over, and all adoption fees include spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip the shelter will register for you, and a voucher for a wellness exam with a participating veterinary clinic.

To donate and to preview adoptable animals, go to the shelter's website. Appointments are available by emailing adoption@wilco.org, to save wait time. Walk-ins are also welcome daily from noon-6 p.m.