3 deaths, multiple injuries from icy wreck on I-35W in Fort Worth involving 70-100 vehicles

At least five people are dead after 70-100 vehicles were involved in a massive ice-related wreck Thursday morning on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, police said.

The incident shuttered both northbound and southbound traffic on I-35 near Northside Drive, north of downtown.

Fort Worth Fire officials said there were numerous injuries due to the series of collisions and first responders were checking on people in each vehicle involved.

Officials said there were multiple 18-wheelers among the vehicles caught in the wrecks.

The interstate is expected to be closed for several more hours.

Courtesy MedStar

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

RELATED: Icy conditions, below freezing temperatures wreak havoc throughout North Texas