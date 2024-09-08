Multiple tire thefts reported at Hays County apartment complexes: sheriff

The Brief Hays County Sheriff's Office is reporting a "concerning trend" of tire thefts Thefts have been primarily happening at Kyle and San Marcos complexes Thefts have also been specifically targeting Toyota Corollas



The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a "concerning trend" in tire thefts at area apartment complexes.

HCSO says the thefts have been primarily happening at complexes in Kyle and San Marcos and specifically targeting Toyota Corollas.

Law enforcement is offering the following tips to help prevent this from happening:

Secure your vehicle: Use wheel locks, car alarms with wheel sensors, or other anti-theft devices

Parking areas: Park in a closed garage or a busier, well-lit parking lot with surveillance cameras

Be aware of your surroundings: Be on the lookout for any suspicious or odd behavior

HCSO is investigating the thefts alongside the San Marcos and Kyle police departments.