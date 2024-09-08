Multiple tire thefts reported at Hays County apartment complexes: sheriff
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a "concerning trend" in tire thefts at area apartment complexes.
HCSO says the thefts have been primarily happening at complexes in Kyle and San Marcos and specifically targeting Toyota Corollas.
Law enforcement is offering the following tips to help prevent this from happening:
- Secure your vehicle: Use wheel locks, car alarms with wheel sensors, or other anti-theft devices
- Parking areas: Park in a closed garage or a busier, well-lit parking lot with surveillance cameras
- Be aware of your surroundings: Be on the lookout for any suspicious or odd behavior
HCSO is investigating the thefts alongside the San Marcos and Kyle police departments.