Man arrested for first-degree murder after body found in East Austin park

article

A man is now facing a first-degree murder charge after a body was found in an East Austin park earlier this month.

45-year-old Jared Nelson has been arrested in connection with the death of 30-year-old Salvador Sanchez on Sept. 11, says the Austin Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Austin police responded to a call from the Travis County Sheriff's Office regarding a body with gunshot wounds at John Trevino Jr. Metro Park on FM 969.

TCSO had received a call about the body around 7:18 p.m. that day, but it was later determined it was found in APD's jurisdiction.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Investigators initially believed Sanchez was shot and killed by someone who fled the area. APD says the investigation later led detectives to identify Nelson as the suspect.

Nelson was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail on Sept. 15.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.