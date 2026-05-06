National Mall shooting: Suspect identified as Texas man

The Brief Texas man charged in connection with National Mall shooting 45-year-old Michael Marx of Midland faces three federal charges Marx was shot by Secret Service agents in the hand, left arm and upper abdomen A bystander was also struck by gunfire in the leg



A Texas man has been charged in connection with a shooting near the Washington Monument on Monday.

45-year-old Michael Marx of Midland, Texas, now faces three federal charges.

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What they're saying:

Marx has been charged with assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon, using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents outline what happened on the afternoon of May 4.

At around 3:40 p.m. Monday, a US Secret Service agent noticed a man, later identified as Marx, possibly hiding a gun on the right side of his body near 15th Street and Madison Drive NW near the Washington Monument. The agent requested backup.

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At the same time, Vice President J.D. Vance's motorcade was leaving the White House, passing nearby.

More Secret Service agents responded and found Marx along the path of the motorcade, but as they approached, Marx walked towards a group of people crossing the street.

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Agents tried to stop him, but Marx then fled east on Independence Ave SW, and allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband while running through the crosswalk.

Court documents say that when he reached the sidewalk, he turned and fired at one of the agents, but instead struck a witness standing behind the agent in the leg. Agents returned fire, hitting Marx in the hand, left arm and upper abdomen.

Marx then collapsed at the intersection and agents rendered aid. He was identified through his Texas driver's license. However, law enforcement says he has aliases, including Patrick Michael and Michael Zavici.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and allegedly made statements while in the ambulance like "F--- the White House" and "Kill me, kill me, kill me."

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A Sig Sauer P365 handgun loaded with 9mm ammunition was recovered and law enforcement says Marx does not have a license to carry a handgun in DC.