Nearly 80% of Texas public school systems earn top 'A' rating for financial management

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The Brief Nearly 80% of Texas public school systems earned an "A" rating for financial management in the state's latest annual accountability review. The Texas Education Agency evaluated 1,183 school systems, with only 18 traditional districts and charter schools receiving a failing "F" grade. Districts and charters are required to present their financial ratings to parents and taxpayers during an upcoming public meeting.



Nearly 80 percent of Texas public school systems earned an "A" rating for financial management during the 2025–2026 school year, state education officials announced Monday.

2025–2026 Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas

By the numbers:

The Texas Education Agency released its final 2025–2026 Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) ratings, with 945 out of 1,183 evaluated school systems—79.87%—achieving "Superior Achievement" status.

The ratings are based on TEA reviews of annual financial reports submitted by school systems for the 2025 fiscal year. School systems receive one of four letter grades: A (Superior Achievement), B (Above Standard Achievement), C (Meets Standard Achievement), or F (Substandard Achievement).

Overall, 144 systems (12.18%) received a "B," 76 systems (6.43%) earned a "C," and 18 systems (1.52%) received an "F."

Among traditional public school districts, 840 earned an "A," 107 received a "B," 60 received a "C," and 11 received an "F." Out of 165 public charter schools evaluated, 105 received an "A," 37 received a "B," 16 received a "C," and seven received an "F."

TEA evaluates traditional districts and charter schools using 21 financial indicators, including administrative cost expenditures, reporting accuracy, and internal control weaknesses identified by external auditors. Failing any of four critical indicators results in an automatic "F" rating, regardless of a school system's overall score.

Additionally, all five charter schools operated by public institutions of higher education received a "Pass" rating under a separate seven-indicator system.

Dig deeper:

Established by the Texas Legislature in 2001, the FIRST system is designed to hold public schools accountable for the quality of their financial management practices. All Texas public school systems are required to present their financial ratings to parents and taxpayers during a public meeting.

Here are the independent school districts that received an F-rating

Bartlett ISD

Bay City ISD

Crystal City ISD

Damon ISD

De Soto ISD

Hawley ISD

Kennedale ISD

Lyford ISD

McGregor ISD

Skidmore-Tynan ISD

Veribest ISD

Here are the charter schools that received an F-rating

Ambassadors Preparatory Academy

Education Center International Academy

Lake Granbury Academy Charter School

Legacy Preparatory

Positive Solutions Charter School

Raven School

UP Excellence Academy