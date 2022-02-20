Neighbors come together to support four Austin families displaced after fire

Neighbors are rallying around four East Austin families whose home was destroyed by a fire right before Christmas. A fundraiser was held Sunday afternoon at the Mill Bar & Grill on Anderson Mill Road to help out the 12 people who were displaced.

On December 19th, flames tore through the multifamily home on Creekside Drive, near US 290. All of the residents were able to safely evacuate from the home, but the fire caused more than $300,000 worth of damage.

Sunday’s fundraiser included barbecue, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. For Morgan Pabst, who had to live in her car for part of the last two months, she says the outpouring of support means everything. Wes Burch, owner of the Mill Bar & Grill, helped put Pabst up in a hotel, then jumped at the opportunity to host the fundraiser.

"Well, it means a lot because we really didn't have a lot of support at all. And it happened right before Christmas. A lot of my neighbors had kids, and they lost pretty much everything. So it means more than he knows," said Pabst.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the victims of the fire.

