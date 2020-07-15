New Amazon fulfillment center to bring 1,000 jobs to Pflugerville

article

Major online retailer Amazon has announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in the city of Pflugerville.

According to the company, the new site will create 1,000 new full-time jobs with " industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits."

The new fulfillment center will add to the already expansive network of over 20,000 Texans that are employed by Amazon.

“We’re appreciative of the people of Texas for so warmly embracing Amazon into the community,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “There are now over 20,000 Texan Amazonians working for us in the state – and we’re excited to be creating an additional 1,000 full-time jobs in Pflugerville with Amazon’s industry-leading benefits, and minimum starting wage from $15 an hour.”

The company says the new fulfillment center will be 820,000 where employees will work alongside Amazon Robotics to pick, pack, and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics, and toys.

"We are establishing a strong partnership with Amazon and welcome the first operation of its kind to Pflugerville,” said Amy Madison, Executive Director of Pflugerville Community Development Corporation. “This economic development project brings a significant capital investment, new technology and needed employment to our diverse and skilled workforce which is a comprehensive win for all."

The site is anticipated to launch in 2021.

